Valdosta man pleas guilty to child porn production charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A Valdosta man is facing a maximum of sixty years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts charging him with child pornography production, according to the the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Peter D. Leary.

43-year-old Robert Abacan pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson in Macon federal court Friday.

Abacan is facing a minimum of 15 years to a maximum 30 years imprisonment for each count.

Co-defendant Frances Abacan, 43, of Valdosta, pleaded guilty to one count production of child pornography before Judge Lawson on December 16, 2020.

Her sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

“People who abuse and prey upon the most vulnerable among us, our children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Leary in the release. “We are thankful for the strong partnership we have with the FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office as we all work relentlessly to protect the safety of children in the Middle District of Georgia.”

In 2018, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received information which ultimately revealed that Abacan had sexually molested three minor victims.

Some of this sexual abuse was recorded on video, and a copy was transported from the state of California to Valdosta.

The case is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

