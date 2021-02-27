Advertisement

UPDATE: Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man with dementia

82-year-old Dutch Wilkes has dementia and wandered away from his home in the Live Oaks Height...
82-year-old Dutch Wilkes has dementia and wandered away from his home in the Live Oaks Height area of Blountstown at approximately 7:45p.m., CCSO says.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - UPDATE - Wilkes has been located.

Original story:

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

82-year-old Dutch Wilkes has dementia and wandered away from his home in the Live Oaks Height area of Blountstown at approximately 7:45p.m., CCSO says.

Wilkes is wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you make contact with Wilkes, CCSO is asking that you notify the department at (850) 674-5049.

