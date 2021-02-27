‘Called to Care’ center opens in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - ”Called to Care” is expanding their efforts to help children find loving homes, and help foster families meet the needs of the new family member.

On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at their new center in Valdosta.

It’s a one-stop-shop location where they can find what they need.

Called to Care, Lowndes County location. (WALB)

“To be able to show the response from the community to these families, I think that is honestly the coolest thing about having this building. Just this week, we had someone come and her baby was born premature and so she didn’t have anything, she wasn’t prepared for anything. So she got to come in and we gave her a crib, we gave her a car seat, we had premi clothes and so we were about to give her premi clothes. And she’s looking around this building with just wide eyes and I told her everything you see her was 100 percent donated by the community...and tears came to her eyes. It’s so amazing to know that people would give to a complete stranger,” said Cristina Brooks, chapter director.

Called to Care has 14 chapters that supports 19 different counties, working alongside the Division of Family and Children Services.

Their mission is to provide support where it’s needed.

Whether it’s helping make a birthday special for a child or helping find a homecoming dress for a teen, they post the need on social media and immediately the community steps in.

Brooks tells us it’s amazing to see people helping and supporting.

She said the biggest challenge they’re facing now is the lack of foster homes for kids in care.

