Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a warm Saturday morning in most locations with morning lows 10 to 20 degrees above average and dense fog in the western viewing area. The fog should dissipate by mid morning with a mix of sun and clouds throughout Saturday with highs reaching from the mid to upper 70s along the coast to the lower 80s inland. As of Saturday morning, there was a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches. Rain chances for the day are near zero.

The Sunday morning low will be in the 60s in most locations with a chance of morning fog. There will be more clouds and sun Sunday with highs close to 80. The normal high for late February in Tallahassee is near 70.

The dome of high pressure aloft over the region will remain for the weekend, keeping the weather quiet. But a cold front is forecast to enter the region Monday, increasing the odds of rain. Highs will be in the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky and a 60% chance of rain.

The weather forecast becomes complicated starting Tuesday as the two global guidance models differ on handling the cold front and the next storm system. Regardless, rain chances will likely remain Tuesday and through the end of the week. There is good agreement of a small trough of low pressure aloft moving through the South Tuesday, which would flatten the ridge that has been brining the warmer weather lately. Morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 and highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday through Friday. Rain chances will drop to near 20% at the end of the week in part due to the lack of confidence in the forecast, but that is subject to change. Keep that umbrella and a light coat on hand throughout the work week.

