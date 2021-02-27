Advertisement

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating threats made toward Colquitt County High School

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating threats that were made toward...
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating threats that were made toward Colquitt County High School.(WALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating threats that were made toward Colquitt County High School.

In a Saturday morning Facebook post, the CCSO said it was made aware of these threats and “at this time are taking all precautions needed to ensure the safety of the students, facility, and staff.”

We at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of threats made towards the High School. We are...

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound lanes now open following traffic crash
The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are on the scene of a fire at Hardee’s in the 5800...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire at North Monroe restaurant
Three new guests have arrived at the Tallahassee Museum, and this weekend, they’ll be ready for...
Guest animals arrive at Tallahassee Museum, ready for viewing this weekend
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 26, 2021
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours

Latest News

A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in...
NHC Proposal: Start the Atlantic hurricane season earlier
”Called to Care” is expanding their efforts to help children find loving homes, and help foster...
‘Called to Care’ center opens in Lowndes Co.
Saturday, the House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, H.R 1319 or the American...
Rep. Neal Dunn on COVID-19 package: ‘I cannot support this bill’
Sunday, the Marianna Police Department responded to Marianna Cinemas in reference to a burglary.
Man arrested for Marianna Cinemas burglary facing new charges