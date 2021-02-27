Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating threats made toward Colquitt County High School

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating threats that were made toward Colquitt County High School.

In a Saturday morning Facebook post, the CCSO said it was made aware of these threats and “at this time are taking all precautions needed to ensure the safety of the students, facility, and staff.”

We at the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have been made aware of threats made towards the High School. We are... Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.