Cooking with Will - Cheesecake Brownie Jars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward shows us the recipe for his Cheesecake Brownie Jars.
Ingredients
1 batch of your favorite brownie recipe (do not cook)
1 batch of your favorite cheesecake recipe (do not cook)
12 canning jars
1 bag of chocolate chips melted
Directions
- Fills the Jars with alternating layers of the cheesecake and brownie batter
- top with the melted chocolate
- bake at 350 20-30 minutes do not put the lids on
- let cool on the counter, put on the lids and refrigerate overnight
If using an immersion circulator
- Set the circulator to 160 degrees
- screw the lid on the jars
- place in the bath for 45 minutes- 1 hour
- remove, let cool and refrigerate overnight
Cheesecake
5 8 ou. Pkg. cream cheese (room temperature)
1 ¾ c. sugar
3 Tbsp. flour
¼ t. salt
5 eggs
2 egg yolks
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 c. whipped cream
1 c. sour cream
Place cream cheese in lg. bowl & beat at low speed until smooth & creamy. Mix together sugar, flour, salt; gradually beat into cream cheese. Beat in eggs & yolks, one at a time. Fold in whipped cream & sour cream.
Brownies
8 squares unsweetened chocolate
1 c. butter or margarine
5 eggs
3 c. sugar
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 ½ c. flour
Melt choc. & butter in saucepan over low heat. Cool slightly. Beat eggs, sugar, & vanilla in lg. bowl on high speed for 10 min. Blend in choc, add flour just to blend.
