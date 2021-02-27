Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Cheesecake Brownie Jars

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward shows us the recipe for his Cheesecake Brownie Jars.

Ingredients

1 batch of your favorite brownie recipe (do not cook)

1 batch of your favorite cheesecake recipe  (do not cook)

12 canning jars

1 bag of chocolate chips melted

Directions

  1. Fills the Jars with alternating layers of the cheesecake and brownie batter
  2. top with the melted chocolate
  3. bake at 350 20-30 minutes do not put the lids on
  4. let cool on the counter, put on the lids and refrigerate overnight

If using an immersion circulator

  1. Set the circulator to 160 degrees
  2. screw the lid on the jars
  3. place in the bath for 45 minutes- 1 hour
  4. remove, let cool and refrigerate overnight

Cheesecake

5 8 ou. Pkg. cream cheese (room temperature)

1 ¾ c. sugar

3 Tbsp. flour

¼ t. salt

5 eggs

2 egg yolks

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 c. whipped cream

1 c. sour cream

Place cream cheese in lg. bowl & beat at low speed until smooth & creamy. Mix together sugar, flour, salt; gradually beat into cream cheese. Beat in eggs & yolks, one at a time. Fold in whipped cream & sour cream.

Brownies

8 squares unsweetened chocolate

1 c. butter or margarine

5 eggs

3 c. sugar

1 Tbsp. vanilla

1 ½ c. flour

Melt choc. & butter in saucepan over low heat. Cool slightly. Beat eggs, sugar, & vanilla in lg. bowl on high speed for 10 min. Blend in choc, add flour just to blend.

