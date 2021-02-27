Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Train collides with logging truck in Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway was blocked after a CSX train collided with a logging truck in Alachua County.

Deputies with the Alachua County Sheriff’s office say no one is hurt. It happened near US301 and SE 122nd lane in Hawthorne.

According to CSX, there were no leaks or spills of any freight.

“CSX appreciates the swift response provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. CSX is supporting local authorities as they investigate this incident,” said CSX Transportation spokesperson Sheriee S. Bowman.

RELATED STORY: A man hospitalized after his pickup truck is wedged underneath a semi-truck in Alachua County

Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation. FHP says the logging truck was stopped at a stop sign with a portion of its load obstructing the railroad truck. A train hauling “approximately 160 cars” then struck the truck’s load. The trailer then overturned.

The scene has been cleared.

