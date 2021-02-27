Downtown Valdosta hopes to bring more art to the area with new mural

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re driving on the overpass heading to downtown Valdosta, you may notice something very bright.

A new mural was painted over the weekend on a city-owned building.

The artist, Lee Mobley, from Douglas, spent the weekend creating it.

The goal of the mural is to help redevelop the south side of the city.

“Ever since it’s been up and we kind of let the public know, we’ve had a huge response from it. People love it, it’s very beautiful and vibrant. And we’re hoping we can help start the trend of bringing in more art and maybe private businesses will do the same,” said Ellen Hill, main street director.

City officials hope this will also inspire local artists and help bring more art to downtown.

Hill said the downtown district is wide and long and they want to focus on making the entire 26 blocks beautiful and successful.

If you’re in the area, they encourage you to pass by and snap a picture.

