Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for fallen Miccosukee, Naples police officers

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at the Florida State Capitol building to be flown at...
Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at the Florida State Capitol building to be flown at half-staff to honor two Florida police officers who recently lost their lives.(WJRT)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at the Florida State Capitol building to be flown at half-staff to honor two Florida police officers who recently lost their lives.

In the memorandum, it stated that from sunrise to sunset Saturday, flags will fly at half-staff to honor Officer Horacio Sebastián Dominguez who was a Miccosukee Police officer and was killed in the line of duty in a vehicle crash on Feb. 21. They will also be lowered to honor Sergeant Jeffrey Reidy, who was a Naples Police Department officer and was killed in a vehicle crash on Feb. 18.

Dominguez served four years with the MPD.

“As a U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran, Officer Dominguez will be remembered as a dedicated patriot who served our state and nation with honor and distinction,” the memorandum said.

Reidy served for over ten years with the Naples Police Department.

”Sergeant Reidy will be remembered for his leadership and passion for protecting children and families in the community,” the the memorandum said.

Flags will also fly at half-staff at the Collier County Courthouse in Naples and the City Hall of Naples for Reidy, and the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami and the City Hall of Homestead for Dominguez .

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The 22-year-old Florida State University student who was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon...
Autopsy: FSU student found inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house died of head trauma

Latest News

Friday, Tallahassee Community College announced that its Spring 2021 commencement will be held...
TCC Spring 2021 Commencement to be held virtually
New legislation filed at the State Capitol would ban so-called ‘disability abortions’, making...
Legislation would ban ‘disability abortions’
Sip and Shop returns to South Georgia
Legislation would ban ‘disability abortions’
Florida A&M University opened Tallahassee’s first walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site Thursday.
New FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site sees another slow day, vaccinates 67 seniors