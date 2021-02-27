Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday for fallen Miccosukee, Naples police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags at the Florida State Capitol building to be flown at half-staff to honor two Florida police officers who recently lost their lives.

In the memorandum, it stated that from sunrise to sunset Saturday, flags will fly at half-staff to honor Officer Horacio Sebastián Dominguez who was a Miccosukee Police officer and was killed in the line of duty in a vehicle crash on Feb. 21. They will also be lowered to honor Sergeant Jeffrey Reidy, who was a Naples Police Department officer and was killed in a vehicle crash on Feb. 18.

Dominguez served four years with the MPD.

“As a U.S. Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran, Officer Dominguez will be remembered as a dedicated patriot who served our state and nation with honor and distinction,” the memorandum said.

Reidy served for over ten years with the Naples Police Department.

”Sergeant Reidy will be remembered for his leadership and passion for protecting children and families in the community,” the the memorandum said.

Flags will also fly at half-staff at the Collier County Courthouse in Naples and the City Hall of Naples for Reidy, and the Miami-Dade County Courthouse in Miami and the City Hall of Homestead for Dominguez .

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.