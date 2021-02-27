Florida man indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Florida man has been indicted by a federal grand jury, charging him with attempting to provide material support to ISIS, according to the FBI.

33-year-old Mohamed Fathy Suliman of Gainesville was arrested by a the FBI in early February following his expulsion from a foreign country, the U.S. Department of Justice said in the press release.

An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt.

Suliman was previously charged by a criminal complaint and made his initial appearance on February 1.

He was indicted Thursday.

The prior complaint filed in the case alleged that Suliman travelled to Turkey, and attempted to enter Syria illegally in 2014 in an effort to join and support ISIS.

According to the complaint affidavit, Suliman made a one-way flight reservation in June 2014, from Orlando to Alexandria, Egypt.

He initiated his travel on June 12, 2014, but when he arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, rather than traveling on to Egypt, Suliman paid cash for a one-way airline ticket to the Turkish/Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey, according to

On June 14, 2014, Suliman was arrested by Turkish authorities for illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey.

During an interview in 2018, the indictment alleges that Suliman stated he had researched how to get to Syria, and had purchased the plane ticket to Egypt to “disguise his true travel plans from family and others.”

Suliman also allegedly admitted that he purchased the airline ticket to Gaziantep, Turkey, with cash to avoid creating an electronic record of the purchase. He went on to admit that he attempted to enter Syria and was arrested by Turkish authorities, the release said.

Suliman’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for March 3.

If convicted, Suliman faces 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

The full indictment can be read below.

