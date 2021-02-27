Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister indicted on bribery charges

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister, 52, of Live Oak is now indicted by a grand jury on bribery, conspiracy, wire fraud, and tax fraud charges.

In 2018 the FBI began investigating him following allegations of a bribery scheme. In December 2019, he suddenly resigned from his position of state attorney, with his lawyer saying he was working through a personal matter.

The indictment accuses Siegmeister of conspiring with defense attorney Marion O’steen of Dixie County between 2013 to 2019 to alter defendants’ charges or plea agreements in exchange for things of value. In one case, the attempted murder charge for one of O’steen’s clients was dismissed in exchange for the purchase of bulls from Siegmeister. Other cases involve the purchase of equipment, campaign contributions, and the payment of $60,000.

Federal prosecutors also accuse Siegmeister of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man. He was appointed the legal guardian of a Columbia County man with physical and mental deficiencies. Then, he transferred money from the man’s trust and stock portfolio into his personal accounts. FBI agents allege he used much of the money to purchase a $325,000 home in Live Oak in 2015.

He is also facing tax fraud charges for allegedly reporting his total income as less than it actually was from 2016 through 2018.

The government is seeking federal forfeitures for all the money involved in the alleged bribes and wire fraud, as well as 7,372 shares of Coca-Cola stock, and two properties.

