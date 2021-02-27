‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A massive back-up on I-10 left vehicles lined up for miles Friday evening.

Luckily, the only injuries in that crash were sustained by a fleet of luxury vehicles.

Traffic began to move about 9:30 p.m., nearly five hours after it happened.

WCTV’s Katie Kaplan was at the scene this evening.

A mangled mess was left for law enforcement to clean up after a car carrier with six Mercedes Benz on top veered off the roadway, struck a utility pole and bounced off a guardrail.

the 61-year-old driver was unharmed, but the vehicles were left tangled and blocking all eastbound lanes.

“It’s fairly extensive due to the fact that these are new vehicles and these are all damaged in the crash,” said Sgt. Matthew Kirkland of the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The damage to tractor and trailer is pretty significant as well,” Kirkland added.

FHP did their best and activated an emergency response, calling in a crane and fleet of tow trucks to help alleviate traffic.

Hundreds of vehicles were backed up for miles.

One driver who was stuck in traffic for hours, while on her way back to Live Oak, Taylor Arnold, said, “Aggravating. That’s the only word I can describe it.”

Arnold added, “I have spent some time on the phone and the lady in front of me got out, and I was bored and got out and spoke with her for a little bit. It’s been, it’s been crazy.”

The interstate opened back up just before 10 p.m.

FHP says people were using the on ramp to exit.

The only movement, for people unlucky enough to be stuck behind the crash, were those who pulled off and drove the other way.

Troopers told WCTV that people were driving the wrong way up the on ramp to get off.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.