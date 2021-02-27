Advertisement

Man arrested for Marianna Cinemas burglary facing new charges

Sunday, the Marianna Police Department responded to Marianna Cinemas in reference to a burglary.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Marianna Police Department responded to Marianna Cinemas in reference to a burglary.

Following an investigation, the suspect, 25-year-old Devin Hires was arrested on charges of burglary with a weapon, criminal mischief and petit theft.

On Feb. 24, MPD released information Hires’ arrest.

On Feb. 25, MPD investigators say the department charged Hires with another burglary.

According to MPD, on Feb. 18. 2021, the department responded to St. Anne’s Catholic Church on 5th Street in reference to a burglary.

During this burglary, the suspect forcefully entered the building and stole multiple religious items and money.

During this investigation, investigators recovered some of the stolen property and were able to develop Devin Hires as the suspect.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, Hires was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.

Hires was re-appeared at first appearance on Feb. 26 for the new charges.

