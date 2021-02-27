Advertisement

Mo. girl finds parents dead in bed reportedly from COVID-19

By KSDK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - A girl in Missouri made a grim discovery when she found both of her parents had died in their bed, reportedly from COVID-19.

“It’s really a terrible, tragic thing,” their neighbor Chuck Duy said.

St. Louis County police say the 11-year-old made the discovery on Thursday. Both her mother and father were in their 40′s.

“Supposedly she had gone to the hospital,” Duy said, speaking about the girl’s mother. “They thought that she had a stroke, but I guess maybe it was due to the Covid.”

Duy says he spoke with a relative of the family. He said the mother had tested positive for the virus at the hospital and then was sent home. There she quarantined with her husband who had also tested positive.

The couple stayed in their bedroom in the house’s basement, according to Duy. Neighbors say it was there the couple’s daughter, their only child, found them.

“To lose both parents at one time, you know, for an 11-year-old, it’s really tragic,” Duy said. “We’re praying for them. They were the nicest people. We’re so happy they moved into the neighborhood.”

St. Louis police say there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound lanes now open following traffic crash
The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are on the scene of a fire at Hardee’s in the 5800...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire at North Monroe restaurant
Three new guests have arrived at the Tallahassee Museum, and this weekend, they’ll be ready for...
Guest animals arrive at Tallahassee Museum, ready for viewing this weekend
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 26, 2021
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours

Latest News

Biden says 'no time to waste' for Senate to pass his Covid relief package. (Source: CNN...
Biden comment on stimulus package
Following the passage of this bill, which is now in the hands of the Senate, several Florida...
Florida, Georgia lawmakers weigh in on COVID-19 bill passage
If you’re driving on the overpass heading to downtown Valdosta, you may notice something very...
Downtown Valdosta hopes to bring more art to the area with new mural
33-year-old Mohamed Fathy Suliman of Gainesville was arrested by a the FBI.
Florida man indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS