New FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site sees another slow day, vaccinates 67 seniors

Florida A&M University opened Tallahassee's first walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site Thursday.
Florida A&M University opened Tallahassee’s first walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site Thursday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University opened Tallahassee’s first walk-up COVID-19 vaccine site Thursday.

On their second day of operations, it was fairly slow. 67 people were vaccinated.

The site can vaccinate up to 200 per day.

Thursday, 66 people were vaccinate.

Director of Student Health Services, Tanya Tatum, says the county has done a good job getting most of the 65+ community vaccinated.

She expects numbers to pick up once the state expands eligibility.

