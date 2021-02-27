Rep. Neal Dunn on COVID-19 package: ‘I cannot support this bill’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday, the House approved a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, H.R 1319 or the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, championed by President Joe Biden. The bill is now in the Senate’s hands.

Following the House’s passage of this bill, Florida representative, Neal Dunn stated that he voted against it, saying “This package fails to adequately address the needs of my constituents in Florida’s Second Congressional District.”

You can read Rep. Dunn’s full statement below:

Americans throughout the nation have faced loss in many forms during this pandemic. Our kids are losing out on a proper education, families are losing loved ones, seniors are losing time with their families, and hometowns are losing their small businesses.

COVID-19 has disrupted and destroyed enough; we cannot let this pandemic destroy our future generations and the future of this nation. We owe it to our constituents to prioritize the things that matter most to them: their children, their families, and their communities. This package fails to adequately address the needs of my constituents in Florida’s Second Congressional District. Therefore, I cannot support this bill.

