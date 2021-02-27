Advertisement

Several people injured at Baja Beach Club

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned Saturday morning that several people were injured at the Baja Beach Club. The injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

It was determined the victims were cut with a broken glass bottle. Officers were on the scene to assist with the crowd when the club closed. There were no arrests

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn new information.

