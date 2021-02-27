Sip and Shop returns to South Georgia

Thomasville, GA. (WCTV)- The monthly sip and shop series is returning to downtown Thomasville, and local businesses are anxious to welcome people back.

The event, held the first Friday of every month, is a local tradition according to the city’s administration.

Like many other activities it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

However, Trip Brock, the owner of World Famous Billard’s Academy Chili Dogs, said he’s hoping people won’t let COVID stop them from coming out to support this year.

“It gets people out downtown, just really supporting local businesses. Shopping, dining, drinking, and you know last year it was cancelled due to COVID, but I’m glad to see it coming back,” said Brock.

Brock said since everyone has been stuck inside, he’s excited to have people come out again.

Participants can grab drinks, from the bars, and local winery, sight see and shop.

Brock said the support from the community isn’t the only good thing he enjoys from the events, but it also brings a lot of new faces to Thomasville as well.

“It just gets other people who are not familiar with the town, in town, wining dining and shopping. It’s a really good thing,” said Brock.

The first sip and shop is scheduled for March 5 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

