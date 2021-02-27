Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

15-year-old Keondre Brishawn Hill was last seen on Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of Gregory Drive.

Hill is described as having brown eyes, black hair, being 5 foot 6 and weighing 110 pounds.

If you have any information about Hill’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact them at (850)-891-4200.

