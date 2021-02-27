TCC Spring 2021 Commencement to be held virtually

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Tallahassee Community College announced that its Spring 2021 commencement will be held virtually.

According to a press release, TCC said that its “2019-20 virtual commencement was awarded “Exemplary Practice” by the Association of Florida Colleges. It recognizes the outstanding and creative efforts made by TCC to deliver a virtual graduation ceremony during a pandemic.”

Plans to emulate last semester’s virtual commencement are in place for this semester.

In addition, TCC has added a number of “bonus features” to the virtual ceremony, including the following:

StageClip Graduation Celebration Video - The vendor will create a virtual ceremony experience that will encompass graduate generated clips. Each graduate will have the opportunity to have a unique clip displayed in the ceremony video that features their name, degree, a video message and a photo. The student generated content will also be available in a downloadable format, allowing the grads to share their clip on social media. The virtual commencement video will also have speeches from President Murdaugh and College representatives as well as additional videos and photos. We will debut the graduation celebration video on April 30 at 6 p.m. on the new webpage at the same time the graduates would have walked across the stage at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Personalized Commencement Program Celebration Package - Personalized commencement programs will be mailed to Summer and Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.

Celebration Website - www.tcc.fl.edu/2021celebration

Commencement Program Flipbook - This will showcase names of all the graduates, letters from staff members etc.

Virtual Message Board - This will showcase messages to the 2021 graduates from the community. There will be an advanced search option where people can search for a message using the submitter’s first and last name.

Photo Wall - This will include submitted photos from all of the graduates.

Ticker - This web element will show a continuous scrolling display of grad names across the webpage.

TCC Alumni section - This will include information about TCC’s Alumni and Friends Association. Also, we will include articles/news features about TCC Alumni.

Grad photos - TCC is collaborating with GradImages to provide photo session opportunities for graduates. Students can wear graduate regalia or choice of outfit for a professional photo session.

Merit Pages - TCC will utilize Merit Pages to send out news releases to graduates hometown newspapers, high schools and elected officials. Grads are able to easily share their achievement on social media using Merit Pages.

Thursday, Florida State University announced that it will be holding 11 ceremonies over two weekends for their Spring 2021 Commencement. Currently, Florida A&M University is evaluating several options for their Spring 2021 Commencement.

