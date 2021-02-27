TPD searching for missing/runaway juvenile

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Nadiyah McCants was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday near the 1800 block of East Clay Street.

She was seen getting into a gray-colored Chevrolet Impala.

McCants is described as being five feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 144 pounds.

If you have any information about McCants’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 225-3300.

