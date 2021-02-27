Advertisement

TPD searching for missing/runaway juvenile

The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.
The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Nadiyah McCants was last seen around 1 p.m. Saturday near the 1800 block of East Clay Street.

She was seen getting into a gray-colored Chevrolet Impala.

McCants is described as being five feet one inches tall and weighing approximately 144 pounds.

If you have any information about McCants’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 225-3300.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound lanes now open following traffic crash
The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are on the scene of a fire at Hardee’s in the 5800...
Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fire at North Monroe restaurant
Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours
Three new guests have arrived at the Tallahassee Museum, and this weekend, they’ll be ready for...
Guest animals arrive at Tallahassee Museum, ready for viewing this weekend

Latest News

The three hour session is designed to bring the black business community together, along with...
Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce hosts second ‘Moving Us Forward’ Town Hall
The Development Review Committee is set to review the permit for the City Walk shelter on Mahan...
Ahead of DRC review, City Staff’s report recommends against permitting the City Walk shelter on Mahan Drive
Jack Hadley
3rd Annual Imperial Hotel Masquerade Fundraiser goes virtual
33-year-old Mohamed Fathy Suliman of Gainesville was arrested by a the FBI.
Florida man indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS