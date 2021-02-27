Valdosta approves generators for Gornto Lift Station and Mud Creek Wastewater Plant

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In preparation for a possibility of severe weather and power outages, the City of Valdosta approved the purchase of two generators.

One would be for the Gornto lift station which is the largest in the city.

The other would go to the Mud Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Neither currently have generators.

City leaders want to ensure both locations are prepared in a worst-case scenario.

“If Gornto goes down as I said, that’s the master lift station so about 60 percent of the flow that goes to the Withlacoochee Plant, has to be transferred through that station so if we lost power from Georgia Power, Colquitt and if we didn’t have an emergency back-up power source, then you would have a sewer overflow at the Gornto lift station,” said Darryl Muse, Utilities Director.

Should a power outage happen at Mud Creek facility, commercial businesses would be impacted with major water back-ups.

