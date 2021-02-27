Advertisement

Valdosta approves generators for Gornto Lift Station and Mud Creek Wastewater Plant

In preparation for a possibility of severe weather and power outages, the City of Valdosta...
In preparation for a possibility of severe weather and power outages, the City of Valdosta approved the purchase of two generators.(WCTV)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In preparation for a possibility of severe weather and power outages, the City of Valdosta approved the purchase of two generators.

One would be for the Gornto lift station which is the largest in the city.

The other would go to the Mud Creek Waste Water Treatment Plant.

Neither currently have generators.

City leaders want to ensure both locations are prepared in a worst-case scenario.

“If Gornto goes down as I said, that’s the master lift station so about 60 percent of the flow that goes to the Withlacoochee Plant, has to be transferred through that station so if we lost power from Georgia Power, Colquitt and if we didn’t have an emergency back-up power source, then you would have a sewer overflow at the Gornto lift station,” said Darryl Muse, Utilities Director.

Should a power outage happen at Mud Creek facility, commercial businesses would be impacted with major water back-ups.

Should a power outage happen at Mud Creek facility, commercial businesses would be impacted...
Should a power outage happen at Mud Creek facility, commercial businesses would be impacted with major water back-ups.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP: Crash on I-10 eastbound blocking lanes
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound lanes now open following traffic crash
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old woman was arrested for a DUI and multiple...
Woman charged with DUI in Mahan Drive crash
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 25, 2021
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The 22-year-old Florida State University student who was found dead at the Sigma Phi Epsilon...
Autopsy: FSU student found inside Sigma Phi Epsilon house died of head trauma

Latest News

The monthly sip and shop series is returning to downtown Thomasville and local businesses are...
Sip and Shop returns to South Georgia
New FAMU COVID-19 vaccine site sees another slow day, vaccinates 67 seniors
Sunday, the Marianna Police Department responded to Marianna Cinemas in reference to a burglary.
Man arrested for Marianna Cinemas burglary facing new charges
Friday, Tallahassee Community College announced that its Spring 2021 commencement will be held...
TCC Spring 2021 Commencement to be held virtually