Valdosta Police Dept. to host Citizen’s Police Academy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) announced the dates for their 33rd session of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA).

It is set to be held each Thursday night from 6:30-9 p.m. starting April 15-June 10.

VPD said the goal of the nine-week program is to give citizens a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern-day law enforcement agency and at the same time, promote a team concept between the department and the citizens that they serve.

Also during the academy, students will be exposed to a variety of topics to give students a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement.

Students will be given a tour of the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, experience shooting simulation training, and the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers, as well as an introduction to the function and mission of each bureau within the department.

The academy is free to attend and all materials needed are also supplied for no charge.

There will also be a graduation at the end of the nine-weeks

Residents who are interested should contact Capt. Kari Williams at (229) 293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application.

The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first-come basis.

The CPA is given twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Those applicants not selected for this session may be selected to attend the CPA in fall 2021.

