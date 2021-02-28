1 hospitalized with serious injuries following crash near Cherokee Plantation Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a Saturday afternoon crash on US Highway 319 just north of Cherokee Plantation Road that has left a 47-year-old woman from Tallahassee with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to FHP, a vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 319 and traveled onto the western shoulder of the roadway and collided with a guardrail.

Following the collision, the vehicle was redirected across the northbound lanes and onto the eastern shoulder of the roadway where it collided with another guardrail.

