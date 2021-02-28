Brooks County Fire Department searching for volunteer firefighters

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department is currently searching for volunteer firefighters to join its team and will be holding a new volunteer class in early March.

No prior experience is needed to attend. Roles from driving trucks to assisting with on-scene operations are open, BCFD says.

The new volunteer class will take place on March 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at 1454 Jackson Road in Morven.

For more information about being a volunteer firefighter or about the class, you can call the department at (229)-263-1047.

