Brooks County Fire Department searching for volunteer firefighters
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department is currently searching for volunteer firefighters to join its team and will be holding a new volunteer class in early March.
No prior experience is needed to attend. Roles from driving trucks to assisting with on-scene operations are open, BCFD says.
The new volunteer class will take place on March 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at 1454 Jackson Road in Morven.
For more information about being a volunteer firefighter or about the class, you can call the department at (229)-263-1047.
