Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 28

By Charles Roop
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fog was back again in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning with temperatures well above average once again. A lot like Saturday, the fog will dissipate and allow for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of Sunday with a high in the upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland. Rain chances will be, at best, 10%. There is a high risk a rip currents along many beach locations for Sunday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of showers and possible isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with a 60% chance of rain.

The aforementioned front will likely move south of the viewing area, but rain chances will make a quick comeback for Tuesday. A trough of low pressure is forecast to move through the Southeast Tuesday, providing some forcing to help develop a surface low and cold front along the Gulf Coast during the day. Rain chances will remain Tuesday into Tuesday night as the low moves through the area.

Minor timing differences remain with the models, but the rain and front should move out by early Wednesday afternoon. The weather will be drier and somewhat cooler Wednesday night into Thursday. The morning low Thursday will be near 50 with a high in the lower 70s.

Differences remain with guidance models, but there may be another storm system to move into the Southeast Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday are forecast to be near 70 decreasing to near 60 on Saturday with slight rain chances.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours
15-year-old Keondre Brishawn Hill was last seen on Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of Gregory Drive.
Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing juvenile
DCSO is looking for a suspect involved with the shooting of a deputy Saturday.
Search for suspect underway after Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Sunday morning felt a lot like Saturday morning, but change is on the way when the new work...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 28
Hannah's Saturday, February 27th evening update
Hannah’s Saturday, February 27th evening update
A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in...
NHC Proposal: Start the Atlantic hurricane season earlier
Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast.
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 27