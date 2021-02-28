Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fog was back again in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning with temperatures well above average once again. A lot like Saturday, the fog will dissipate and allow for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of Sunday with a high in the upper 70s along the coast to the mid 80s inland. Rain chances will be, at best, 10%. There is a high risk a rip currents along many beach locations for Sunday.

A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance of showers and possible isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with a 60% chance of rain.

The aforementioned front will likely move south of the viewing area, but rain chances will make a quick comeback for Tuesday. A trough of low pressure is forecast to move through the Southeast Tuesday, providing some forcing to help develop a surface low and cold front along the Gulf Coast during the day. Rain chances will remain Tuesday into Tuesday night as the low moves through the area.

Minor timing differences remain with the models, but the rain and front should move out by early Wednesday afternoon. The weather will be drier and somewhat cooler Wednesday night into Thursday. The morning low Thursday will be near 50 with a high in the lower 70s.

Differences remain with guidance models, but there may be another storm system to move into the Southeast Friday into Saturday. Highs Friday are forecast to be near 70 decreasing to near 60 on Saturday with slight rain chances.

