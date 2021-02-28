Advertisement

Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night

A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night.
A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Decatur County deputy was shot Saturday night, according to an official with Bainbridge Public Safety.

BPS is not involved in the investigation following the incident, which reportedly happened late Saturday night.

WCTV reached out to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, but did not receive any additional details.

It’s unclear where this incident occurred or if any suspects are in custody.

WCTV is working to learn the extent of the injuries involved.

The Bainbridge Public Safety Facebook page posted a request for prayer Saturday in the wake of the apparent shooting.

Please join Bainbridge Public Safety in saying a prayer for our Decatur County “Brother in Blue”👮🏽‍♂️😢 🚔 👮‍♀️💙🖤

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Saturday, February 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

