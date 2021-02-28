DPH encourages people in Phase 1A+ to schedule vaccine appointments soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on Thursday.

Starting March 8, Phase 1A+ will open to include educators and staff (Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs), adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caregivers, as well as parents of children with complex medical conditions.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) South Health District will begin scheduling appointments for those within the phase on March 5.

Prior to scheduling for the expansion, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District said they want to encourage anyone in Tier 1A+ who has not yet scheduled their vaccination to do so as soon as possible.

“Because we schedule based on the limited vaccine supply, our health departments are already booked for weeks. We know that once this expansion goes into effect, the demand will be much higher,” said Dr. William R. Grow, the district health director. “People who have not yet scheduled their appointments should take this opportunity to do so. Those who don’t schedule before the expansion, understand wait times may increase dramatically.”

Appointments through a local health department can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499. The COVID-19 hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are also available through many area hospitals and pharmacies.

To find a location, visit the DPH Vaccine Locator.

