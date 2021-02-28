Advertisement

Dr. Seuss Birthday Spread

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate the recipe for her Dr. Seuss Birthday Spread.

The Pink Drink

Strawberries

Frozen Banana

Honey

Sprinkles

Cat in the Hat Cookies

Oreos

Strawberries

Bananas

Green Eggs and Ham Pretzels

Small pretzels

White chocolate circle melts

Green M&M’s

Dr. Seuss Birthday Mix

1 pack of microwave popcorn, popped

¼ cup White chocolates melted, then stir in a few drops of red food coloring

1 cup of pretzels

M&M’s

Small marshmallows

Goldfish

Sweet and Spicy Marmalade Chicken