First minority, women-owned title company in Florida celebrates grand opening in Tallahassee

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday was a historic day in Tallahassee as the first ever minority and women-owned title company not only locally, but in the state of Florida, opened.

The Capital Hills Title Services has the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening, a symbol of resilience during this pandemic.

After the event, the two co-owners reflected on what they will remember the most about the day.

“Getting to this point. It kinda, this morning kinda felt like a wedding right. You have this preparation for a whole year and the day is finally here so just the whole process is what I would say is what we remember,” said Capital Hills Title Services Co-Owner, Tamara Tedder.

Local leaders, including Mayor John Dailey and Commissioners Curtis Richardson and Diane Williams-Cox were in attendance to pay homage to the big day.

