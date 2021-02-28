Advertisement

Florida jumps to #2 in nation for successful AP test performance

By Cristi McKee
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the CollegeBoard’s annual 2020 Advanced Placement Cohort Data Report, the state of Florida has jumped to number two in the nation for successful AP test performance.

The report says that 34.2 percent of the graduating class of 2020 scored a “three” test score or higher on an AP exam while in high school.

Florida bettered the national average, which is 24.4 percent, by nearly 10 percentage points.

Additional Florida highlights of the 2020 AP Cohort Data Report include:

  • Florida is the #1 state in the nation for having the highest AP exam participation rate.
  • Florida is the #2 state in the nation for improvement on AP exams with scores of 3 or higher over the last decade.
  • Florida is outpacing the nation for improvement in the percentage of AP exam scores of 3 or higher over the last decade, ranking third in the nation with a 12.6 percentage point increase.
  • The percentage of Florida graduates who took an AP exam during high school is 17.8 percent higher than the national average (56.1 percent vs. 38.3 percent).
  • Hispanic graduates represent the highest percentage of Florida’s successful scores, earning 41.6 percent of all scores of 3, 4 or 5.
  • Florida has eliminated the AP participation and performance gap for its Hispanic students. Hispanic students made up approximately 32 percent of the 2020 graduating class in Florida, yet they accounted for 37.5 percent of AP exam takers and 41.6 percent of the graduates scoring 3 or higher on an AP exam during high school.
  • Over the last decade, Florida’s AP participation rate has improved by 14 percent, rising from 42.1 percent in 2010 to 56.1 percent in 2020.
  • Of the 90,609 Florida students in the class of 2020 who took an AP exam during high school, 55,346 earned a successful score of 3, 4 or 5.
  • According to the College Board, in 2020 Florida public and private high school students combined took a total of 230,431 AP exams that resulted in scores of 3, 4, or 5.
  • Based on students’ opportunity to earn at least three college credits for each AP exam score of 3 or higher, this represents an estimated 691,293 college credits.
  • At an average rate of $212.33 per credit hour, the total potential cost savings for Florida’s students and families was $146,782,243.

The full 2020 AP Cohort Data Report below:

