Florida State implodes in second half, loses at UNC

FSU was outscored by 20 points in the second half Saturday and lost 78-70 at UNC
By Will Desautelle
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MJ Walker had been stuck at seven points away from 1,000 career points for nearly two weeks. After being held scoreless against Pitt last Saturday and missing Wednesday’s game against Miami with an injury, the senior guard would need to wait a bit longer to reach his milestone.

With just under two minutes left to play in the first half, Walker grabbed a defensive rebound, took a few dribbles up the court and buried a pull-up jumper from the elbow to become the 47th player in school history to score 1,000 career points.

The basket was not only a huge individual moment for Walker, but it also put the Seminoles up 39-23, their largest lead of the afternoon. FSU appeared was in control and appeared to be one step closer to winning the ACC regular-season title for the second year in a row.

The Seminoles took a 41-39 lead into the locker room behind a stifling defensive performance. FSU forced UNC into 14 first-half turnovers, which were converted into 19 points. The Seminoles also held the Tar Heels to just 7-of-28 shooting in the first half.

Then they imploded. After committing just five first-half turnovers, Florida State coughed the ball up 12 times in the final 20 minutes and was outscored 49-29 in the second half on its way to a 78-70 loss in Chapel Hill.

The UNC win gave head coach Roy Williams his 900th career win.

RaiQuan Gray led FSU scorers with 17 points, but he also committed a season-high six turnovers in the game. Scottie Barnes (12) and Anthony Polite (10) also scored in double figures.

Barnes was phenomenal defensively against with a season-high six steals. In the 22 minutes he was on the floor, Florida State held UNC to a ridiculous 69.6 points per 100 possessions.

However, the FSU frontcourt had no answer for Walker Kessler. The freshman scored a season-high 20 points and made all seven of his field-goal attempts in the second half.

Balsa Koprivica had arguably his worst defensive game of the season, as FSU allowed 122.5 points per 100 possessions with him on the court. Malik Osborne (119.8) also struggled against the UNC size.

UNC dominated FSU on the glass, outrebounding the Seminoles 44-36 and corralling 20 offensive rebounds. Koprivica and Osborne were the primary centers used Saturday but combined for just seven rebounds in the game.

FSU’s bench was outscored 37-30, only the fourth time all season that’s happened.

The free-throw line was a difference-maker as well. UNC made its final 18 free throws in the game, while the Seminoles shot just 5-of-11 from the charity stripe in the second half.

Up Next

Florida State will head back home for a home game against Boston College on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. That game will be shown on the ACC Network.

