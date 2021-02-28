Advertisement

Gov. Kemp: Georgia has administered over 2 million vaccines

On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported...
On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard reported 2,048,591 total vaccine doses administered in the Peach State, accounting for 82.57 percent of the state’s shipped allocation.(WCTV)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia administered one million vaccines in just twenty-five days, according to a press release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

“With one million doses administered in just twenty-five days, we continue to make significant progress in vaccinating more vulnerable Georgians,” said Gov. Kemp. “Over 830,000 seniors have received at least one shot, accounting for nearly sixty percent of Georgia’s over 65 population. With the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased dose allocation from both Pfizer and Moderna, the state expects more vaccines will be available in the coming weeks.”

