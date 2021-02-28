Hannah’s Saturday, February 27th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a gorgeous Saturday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It was a lovely day to spend time outside with family and friends.

Tonight we’ll have partly to mostly clear skies to start with temperatures in the mid-60s. However, a dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. for the western Big Bend and South Georgia. Visibilities less than half a mile are possible all across the region, so make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes on any morning commute.

However, the sun will return Sunday afternoon with a few clouds. It will be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Enjoy this weekend’s weather because showers return on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will continue on Tuesday. We’ll have a break from showers in the middle of the week. However, another system could move in Friday and into Saturday.

