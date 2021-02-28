Advertisement

Hannah’s Saturday, February 27th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a gorgeous Saturday with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. It was a lovely day to spend time outside with family and friends.

Tonight we’ll have partly to mostly clear skies to start with temperatures in the mid-60s. However, a dense fog advisory has been issued until 10 a.m. for the western Big Bend and South Georgia. Visibilities less than half a mile are possible all across the region, so make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes on any morning commute.

However, the sun will return Sunday afternoon with a few clouds. It will be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Enjoy this weekend’s weather because showers return on Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will continue on Tuesday. We’ll have a break from showers in the middle of the week. However, another system could move in Friday and into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours
15-year-old Keondre Brishawn Hill was last seen on Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of Gregory Drive.
Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing juvenile
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 27, 2021

Latest News

A man jumps from a wave as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in...
NHC Proposal: Start the Atlantic hurricane season earlier
Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast.
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 27
Meteorologist Charles Roop has a look at the forecast.
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Feb. 27
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: February 26, 2021
Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: February 26, 2021