Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Black History Month, offers free tours of Taylor House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Saturday, the Tallahassee Urban League celebrated Black History Month by offering free tours of the historic Taylor House.

The home was built in 1894 by the Taylor family and is located in the Frenchtown area.

It now serves as a museum to Black History in the capital city and is listed on the National Historical Registry.

“We saved it, secured some state historical preservation dollars and was able to rehab this building and so now we have a first-class African American historical museum right here in Frenchtown and we are so thankful to Ms. Howell that we did not let them destroy this jewel. This is a jewel in the heart of Frenchtown,” said Curtis Taylor, the President and CEO of Tallahassee Urban League.

The urban league also held a raffle for families visiting the Taylor House.

Two winners will be selected and have their utilities paid for up to $200.

The winners will be selected on Monday, March 1st.

