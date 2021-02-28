Advertisement

Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Black History Month, offers free tours of Taylor House

Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Black History Month
Tallahassee Urban League celebrates Black History Month(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On Saturday, the Tallahassee Urban League celebrated Black History Month by offering free tours of the historic Taylor House.

The home was built in 1894 by the Taylor family and is located in the Frenchtown area.

It now serves as a museum to Black History in the capital city and is listed on the National Historical Registry.

“We saved it, secured some state historical preservation dollars and was able to rehab this building and so now we have a first-class African American historical museum right here in Frenchtown and we are so thankful to Ms. Howell that we did not let them destroy this jewel. This is a jewel in the heart of Frenchtown,” said Curtis Taylor, the President and CEO of Tallahassee Urban League.

The urban league also held a raffle for families visiting the Taylor House.

Two winners will be selected and have their utilities paid for up to $200.

The winners will be selected on Monday, March 1st.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday afternoon crash on I-10 crash leaves drivers stuck for hours
‘It’s been crazy’: Friday crash on I-10 leaves drivers stuck for hours
15-year-old Keondre Brishawn Hill was last seen on Feb. 24 in the 2300 block of Gregory Drive.
Tallahassee Police Department searching for missing juvenile
DCSO is looking for a suspect involved with the shooting of a deputy Saturday.
Search for suspect underway after Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters before the House votes to...
Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Latest News

Sunday morning felt a lot like Saturday morning, but change is on the way when the new work...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 28
Sunday morning felt a lot like Saturday morning, but change is on the way when the new work...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Feb. 28
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 28, 2021
DCSO is looking for a suspect involved with the shooting of a deputy Saturday.
Search for suspect underway after Decatur County deputy shot Saturday night