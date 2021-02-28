TPD searching for missing/runaway juvenile

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Darren Pearson was last seen at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on East Clay Street heading towards Pinetree Boulevard.

Pearson is described as being approximately five foot three inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information about Pearson’s whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 225-3300.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.