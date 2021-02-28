Advertisement

Wakulla County septic upgrade program applications to open March 8

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently awarded Wakulla County $577,500.00 in grant funds for a septic upgrade program and $385,000.00 for a Sewer Connection Program.

The Sewer Connection Incentive Program is intended to encourage up to 50 homeowners to voluntarily connect to central sewer where currently available and will provide homeowners up to $7,000.00 for the connection of an existing home to central sewer located in the targeted areas within the County.

Any costs over the $7,000 must be paid for by the homeowner.

On March 8, applications to participate in the Sewer Connection Incentive Program will be made available tor residents of the county.

Applications, will can be filled out online here, or by calling by calling Government Services Group, Inc. at (850) 681-3717, will be considered on a first come, first served basis.

