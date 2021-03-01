Advertisement

Brilliant meteor lights up skies over Canada, Montana

It was caught in more than 100 videos
By CNN
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A huge fireball lit up the night skies over Canada and parts of the northern United States.

Its path was caught on security and doorbell cameras in the wee hours of the night last week.

A meteor’s fiery effect happens when rock or other space debris burns up as it enters the earth’s atmosphere.

This one was bright enough to be classified as a fireball

The American Meteor Society said it received over 400 reports of sightings of the brilliant display and more than 100 videos of it.

Most of them came from Alberta, Canada.

The society received over 100 video recordings of the phenomenon.

The organization also says the fireball was visible in neighboring regions of Canada, as well as Montana.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
Whitley defended his home against an armed suspect fleeing law enforcement Saturday.
Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 28, 2021
Saturday was a historic day in Tallahassee as the first ever minority and women-owned title...
First minority, women-owned title company in Florida celebrates grand opening in Tallahassee
Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday

Latest News

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Skies over Canada lit up in the wee hours of the night thanks to a massive celestial fireball.
Huge fireball lights up night sky
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Toyota logo is displayed at their shop on the...
US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs