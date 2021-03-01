Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An ordinary Saturday turned into one of the craziest days of Jesse Whitley’s life. The Brinson homeowner had just returned from a birthday vacation when he noticed something strange appear on his at-home security cameras

Whitley says a white truck drove into his residence, and two men got out of the vehicle with automatic rifles in their hands.

According to his account, the men shot at his front door lock trying to break into the home. But before they could, Whitley grabbed his pistol, shooting through his window and scaring them off. Whitley and his family were not injured.

His actions likely pointed law enforcement in the right direction. But he said he isn’t looking for praise.

“I don’t really feel like I’m a hero. I just feel like I’m just a husband...a father that was just protecting his family, that’s it,” he said.

According to the GBI, the men fled the residential area, shooting a deputy pursuing them in the process. The two eventually crashed in a wooded area and fled on foot.

One suspect, Brad Phillips, was arrested that night. The other, Troy Phillips, wasn’t found until Sunday afternoon.

Brad and Troy Phillips were arrested in connection with a deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Decatur County. (WCTV)

