FSU holding event with Senators Romney, Manchin

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - United States Senators Mitt Romney and Joe Manchin will appear Monday night during a rescheduled keynote kickoff event of the new Institute of Politics at Florida State University.

The virtual forum, which was initially planned for Jan. 12 but was rescheduled in the wake of the Jannuary 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is part of the IOP@FSU’s “Celebrating Civility” speaker series.

The IOP@FSU’s mission is to engage FSU students, Floridians and all citizens in the political process by promoting civil debate, civic engagement and research.

Housed in FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, the nonpartisan IOP@FSU is uniquely positioned to educate students and citizens and encourage respectful freedom of expression, said President John Thrasher.

“Now more than ever, we need to restore civility,” Thrasher said. “We’re honored that Senators Romney and Manchin are joining us for an important conversation about the future of American politics.”

In the forum, which will be moderated by IOP visionary and adjunct faculty member Al Cardenas, Romney and Manchin will share their thoughts on the state of American politics, bipartisanship and the prospects for policymaking in the current Congress.

The forum, which is free and open to the public, takes place online at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 1.

To register or for more information on the Institute of Politics at Florida State University, click here.

