Hannah’s Sunday, February 28th Evening Forecast

Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! We had a beautiful day across the Big Bend and South Georgia with warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight fog will develop again, and temperatures will cool into the 60s.

Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to fog and a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 60s. Make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes on Monday morning’s commute. In the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Showers are expected late tomorrow afternoon. Rain will likely continue into Tuesday. Tuesday will also be cooler, with temperatures in the mid-60s.

After lingering showers on Wednesday morning, the sunshine will slowly return. Temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the mid-60s. The end of the week will be dry compared to the beginning of the week. By Friday, temperatures will climb back into the low 70s.

