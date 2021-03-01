One teen dead after two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One teen is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two cars collided head-on on State Road 69 after one of them crossed into the other’s lane.

Officials say a Blountstown boy, 17, died in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the other car were seriously injured.

