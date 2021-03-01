Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Tallahassee
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash on North Monroe Street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. Monday.
According to a Facebook post by TPD, the pedestrian was hit in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street near the Goodwill store.
Right now, we know the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.
