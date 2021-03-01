Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash on North Monroe Street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. Monday.

According to a Facebook post by TPD, the pedestrian was hit in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street near the Goodwill store.

Right now, we know the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

WCTV is working to learn more information about the crash, and will update this story as needed.

