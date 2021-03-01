Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Tallahassee

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash on North Monroe Street where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle just after 3 a.m. Monday.

According to a Facebook post by TPD, the pedestrian was hit in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street near the Goodwill store.

Right now, we know the victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

WCTV is working to learn more information about the crash, and will update this story as needed.

TPD is currently investigating a crash with serious injuries in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street. The crash,...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
Whitley defended his home against an armed suspect fleeing law enforcement Saturday.
Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 28, 2021
Saturday was a historic day in Tallahassee as the first ever minority and women-owned title...
First minority, women-owned title company in Florida celebrates grand opening in Tallahassee
Saturday morning, WCTV learned that several people were injured at the Baja’s Beach Club,...
Several people injured at Baja’s Beach Club Saturday

Latest News

Tallahassee grandmother, granddaughter inspire running duos
Tallahassee grandmother, granddaughter inspire running duos
What’s Brewing? March 1, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: March 1, 2021
What's Brewing? March 1, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says showers are possible Monday afternoon into the evening.
Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: March 1, 2021