Plane crashes near Panacea airport Sunday afternoon

A Wakulla County pilot crash landed into a grassy strip near U.S. 98 Sunday afternoon.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A small plane crash landed near U.S. 98 in Wakulla County Sunday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

This happened around 4:20 p.m. near the Panacea Airport. According to FHP, the 76-year-old pilot lost power and landed short of a grass runway. The pilot suffered “non-incapacitating” injuries during the crash landing.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the incident by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office. According to WCSO, no roads were closed due to the incident.

