Advertisement

Port St. Joe man sentenced to prison for producing child porn

Clark Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of...
Clark Downs was found guilty on one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison after his conviction for producing and possessing child porn.

Clark Downs, 72, of Port St. Joe, was sentenced to 25 years.

“Child pornography is a vile act that can ruin the lives of its innocent victims, and we will do everything possible to put an end to it by investigating and prosecuting the depraved individuals who prey on children in this way,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe said. “The exceptional work of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners has ensured that this individual will not be able to exploit young innocents again.”

Downs was convicted of one count of producing child porn and one count of possessing child porn by a federal jury in Pensacola last November. Evidence showed in November 2014, Downs intentionally coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making child pornography. In April 2018, he was found with material containing child pornography.

After Downs serves his sentence, he will be under supervised release for 10 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Justin Bedwell is the deputy that was critically injured in the Saturday evening...
Two DCSO deputies injured in Saturday shooting, one in critical condition
Whitley defended his home against an armed suspect fleeing law enforcement Saturday.
Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County
According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur County deputy dies following Saturday shooting
Leon County Booking Report: Feb. 28, 2021
Saturday was a historic day in Tallahassee as the first ever minority and women-owned title...
First minority, women-owned title company in Florida celebrates grand opening in Tallahassee

Latest News

One man in Gadsden County spends every day at a McDonald’s handing out a dollar bill, that has...
Love Everybody: Gadsden County man spreading love and kindness through simple act
Florida Capitol
A session unlike any before to kickoff Tuesday
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office...
Florida lawmakers take aim at China
Commissioner Nikki Fried calls for congressional vaccine investigation, suspension of Vanessa Baugh
Prayers and condolences were sent across the Bainbridge community on Monday following the death...
‘He was always just so joyful and kind’: Bainbridge community remembers fallen deputy Bedwell