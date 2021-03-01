Seminoles’ game vs. Mercer postponed due to expected inclement weather
Mar. 1, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced Tuesday’s baseball game against Mercer University has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in the Tallahassee area.
FSU says a make-up date has yet to be determined.
The Seminoles, who were swept in their ACC opening series by Pitt this past weekend, will return to the field this weekend for a series against Virginia.
