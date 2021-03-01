Advertisement

Seminoles’ game vs. Mercer postponed due to expected inclement weather

The Florida State baseball team breaks a huddle during their 2021 season opener against the...
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State has announced Tuesday’s baseball game against Mercer University has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in the Tallahassee area.

FSU says a make-up date has yet to be determined.

The Seminoles, who were swept in their ACC opening series by Pitt this past weekend, will return to the field this weekend for a series against Virginia.

