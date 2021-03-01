Tallahassee grandmother, granddaughter inspire running duos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee duo is off to the races, and inspiring other families to do the same.

Suzanne Munroe and Raina Lloyd have been lacing up their sneakers for years, participating in races and building bonds around every block.

But since the pandemic, many of the races have gone virtual. Missing the crowds and energy at the starting line, the two says it’s been tough.

“Everybody has their story of what COVID did to them,” Munroe said. “It was the fear that my children didn’t want to bring the grandchildren around Bradley and I because they were worried so much about them giving us COVID. And then the virtual races just aren’t the same.”

Since getting the vaccine Munroe has been able to spend more time with her grandkids.

And often times, that involves running.

“It makes me realize that young and old, middle aged, it’s a wonderful sport for all people,” Munroe said.

Raina continues to run with her school, and they have participated in a few virtual racing events. But the family says they can’t wait for races to start back up.

When they do, Munroe hopes the races add a special category for pairs like them.

In September of 2019 the two participated in the women’s distance race. At that time, the race had a special category dedicated for mother-daughter duos.

“There were no mother-daughter running. So at the end I politely, before I got in the care said you might want to consider grandmother, granddaughter. We’re seven and 70,” Munroe said.

For this team, running is a special sport. But Munroe added that it’s important for families to find whatever activity they enjoy in order to get out, stay active, and spend time with family.

“It feels really awesome to be with my grandma, and be really excited to run with her,” Raina said.

