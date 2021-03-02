Advertisement

2021 Legislative Session Day 1: Riot bill, State of the State, vaccine rollout

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capitol News Services’ Mike Vasilinda joined WCTV Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. to break down the first day of the 2021 Legislative Session.

Mike joined Ben Kaplan and Abby Walton to break down the proposed riot bill, Governor Ron DeSantis’ State of the State address and the state’s Democratic reaction to DeSantis’ vaccine rollout.

You can watch the full talkback in the video player above.

