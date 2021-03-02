Advertisement

Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is directing states to prioritize vaccinating all teachers during the month of March, and announced that the federal government will help in the effort through its partnership with retail pharmacies.

Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of March.

To achieve this, Biden announced that qualifying individuals will be able to sign up this month to be vaccinated at a pharmacy near them.

Biden said that while schools are safe to reopen even before staff have been vaccinated, “time and again, we’ve heard from educators and parents that have anxieties about that,” so to “accelerate” the safe reopening teachers should be prioritized.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to DCSO Sheriff Wiley Griffin, Lieutenant Justin Bedwell died after he was taken to...
Decatur County deputy dies following Saturday shooting
Whitley defended his home against an armed suspect fleeing law enforcement Saturday.
Brinson homeowner reflects on the moment he exchanged gunfire with armed suspect in Decatur County
Police lights with tape
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Tallahassee
Leon County Booking Report: March 1, 2021
Commissioner Nikki Fried calls for congressional vaccine investigation, suspension of Vanessa Baugh

Latest News

The package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for some Americans, enhanced unemployment aid and...
Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus relief, stimulus checks bill
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would have enough supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for every...
Biden: Enough COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May