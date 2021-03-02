FAMU announces plan for in-person graduations this spring
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University has announced they will host in-person ceremonies for its 2021 spring commencement.
FAMU says six ceremonies will be held, beginning Friday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25.
The school says a more detailed schedule will come soon on their website.
FAMU says the spring ceremonies will only celebrate 2021 graduates. The university says an in-person graduation for 2020 graduates will be held this summer.
